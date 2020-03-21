U.W-Stevens Point Spring Commencement postponed

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Commencement ceremonies have been postponed for U.W-Stevens Point because of COVID-19.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson says they made the decision for the health and safety of students, their families, faculty and staff.

"As a dad and grandfather, I understand the importance of this milestone to our graduates and their families," Patterson said. "I always enjoy seeing our students walk across the stage, many being first in their families to do so."

Right now, they hope to hold an in-person ceremony in August, early September or at later time depending on COVID-19.

For more details, you can check www.uwsp.edu/commencement.