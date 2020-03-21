River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River at New London.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 9.4 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.6 feet

early Monday morning.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet, Up to a foot of water is surrounding

structures along West River Drive in Fremont. Several inches of

floodwaters begin to cover portions of Burton Road near Pheifer

Park. Water is approaching portions of West Wolf Avenue near New

London.

&&