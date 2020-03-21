Eau Claire restaurant gives free food to essential workers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One restaurant is making it its duty to feed essential workers in the area, by providing free food to show appreciation for the hard work and hours put in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, The District Pub and Grill delivered free meals to health care workers, and decided to keep the generosity going though what it's calling "Five Days of Positivity."



In the upcoming week, the restaurant is choosing a number of places, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals to surprise with free food for employees.



The District's owner, David Zempel said he's glad to be in a position that can give back to those helping out the community, while also helping out his own staff.

"We're a local business that's trying to keep our people employed," said Zempel. "We're not keeping any profits during this time at all as a business, so all that's going back to our staff."



