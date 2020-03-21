Department of Corrections suspends admissions to state prisons and juvenile facilities
All admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the Department of Corrections are suspended, with the exception of some essential transfers.
This decision was made as part of the statewide effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Department of Corrections is continuing to review the necessity of this order and will work with their county partners to discuss any potential modifications that may be necessary.