Boys and Girls Clubs open COVID-19 relief fund

Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs started a statewide COVID-19 relief fund today that will be directed towards purchasing food, acquiring supplies, paying staff, and addressing needs directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund can be found at: www.bgcwisconsin.org

"Safety is the number one priority for clubs across Wisconsin, and local sites are handling this pandemic differently," said Karen DeSanto, State Alliance President. "Some are remaining open, some are scaling down, and many are now providing virtual programming online. Unfortunately, some sites are facing the hard decision to shut down."

In some areas including Appleton, Oshkosh and Berlin, local clubs are providing additional child care for medical staff and first responders. In other clubs, from Milwaukee to Baraboo to Door County, staff are distributing food to families outside of normal membership.

Clubs are not required to shut down during the pandemic because they serve vital needs, but many are now facing financial hardship.

"Our clubs are dependent upon private contributions," said Andy Gussert, State Alliance Director. "We've had to cancel a half a dozen fundraising events across the state this month, and will postpone more in April. This leaves a financial gap of over a million dollars across our clubs."