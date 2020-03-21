A mild & active week ahead

After we get through a chilly weekend temperatures will warm up mid-week but we'll have to deal with multiple "little weather makers" coming through the state.

The rest of Saturday night will be chilly with cloud coverage building in. A few snow showers will develop very late tonight into Sunday morning and linger into the day. Not everyone will see snow and any accumulations will be minor. Midday Sunday snow showers should diminish before another possible round of a few more snow showers builds in late at night.

Before daybreak on Monday a couple of lingering isolated snow showers will be left behind but for the most part it will be a dry day in store. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 40s with decreasing cloud cover.

Rain is likely to develop midday on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be the mildest day of the week with temperatures near 50. A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday into Thursday, bringing rain showers both days. A couple of snow showers could get in the mix for early Thursday. Temperatures will hang around the 40s to end the work week before a possible warm-up for next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend! - Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk March 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM

On this day in weather history 1988 - Bitterly cold weather prevailed across the northeastern U.S. Portland ME reported their coldest spring day of record with a morning low of 5 above, and an afternoon high of just 21 degrees. Marquette MI reported a record low of 15 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (The Weather Channel)