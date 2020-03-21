A local school district helping parents adjust to the new norm

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Homeschooling has become the new norm across the country and one local school district is helping families without access to a computer.

Saturday morning, families in the Stevens Point School District with students in grades k-6 were able to pick up Chromebooks for their students to use during this time away from school.

"With the time off of school away from school we do need to be able to be in touch with our students and so providing devices and hot spots for families helps us stay engaged with families and continue some learning," said Molly Demrow, Principal for Jefferson Elementary.

E-learning will start for students in grades k-6 on April 6th, 2020.