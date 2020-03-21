A local production company is hosting a virtual COVID-19 relief concert

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- As we live day by day it's hard to think about the future so Joe E. is stepping up in this time of need by hosting a COVID-19 relief concert to raise money and help local families in our area.

With businesses struggling to stay open, live entertainment halted, restaurants, no longer allowing people to sit down and eat.

Social distancing, a word we hear many times throughout the day and enforced by officials across the nation.

“Our goal with complying as best we can with that is just so we can all get back to doing what we do and back to a sense of normalcy,” said Joe Ellis, Owner of JEM Production.

While people begin self quarantining themselves in their homes most have what they need to weather the storm but what about the families in need of meals, shelter or other forms of support.

“As challenging as this is and as hard as this can be with the unknown one thing we always have to remember is no matter what our challenge is there's somebody out there that's facing way bigger obstacles than we are,” said Ellis.

Joe E. owner of JEM Productions set up a GoFundMe page as well as a Facebook fundraiser, to do just that supporting the community that has supported him and his career.

“Central Wisconsin has been amazing to me and my family we're just grateful to be able to have another opportunity to just do our part do what we can,” said Ellis.

But he wanted to do more, so they’re setting up for a concert very different from what they’re used to. Bringing live music from the stage, into your home.

“It is one day at a time right now and music can be the theme to help us get there,” said Ellis.

In times of sorrow, play the music loud!

Donations will go to children and families who need meals while schools are closed.

To watch the live stream, click here.