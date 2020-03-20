Wintry today then better over the weekend

Today: Scattered snow ending early, then blustery and colder with more sun developing in the afternoon.

High: 30 Wind: NW 15-25 and gusty

Tonight: Clear and cold.

Low: 7 Wind: Light North to NE

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly.

High: 33 Wind: SE 5-10

It will feel wintry today, then the temperatures should take a turn toward Spring. Even though there will be less sun next week, it will still be mild.

For today, there will be some light snow early on in the far north with some lake effect accumulation. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Vilas county through 10 a.m. and for Iron and Ashland counties through 1 p.m. A couple inches of snow could accumulate in the far north and the wind will reduce visibilities. Otherwise there will be some light snow early in the morning around Wausau and to the southeast. An inch or two of snow could accumulate south and east of Wausau, while a dusting up to an inch falls in parts of Marathon county. High temps will reach the upper 20s to low 30s and the northwest wind will be 15 to 25 mph and gusty.

Tomorrow will be the one day with a lot of sunshine in the area. After starting out chilly, highs should reach the low to mid 30s in the afternoon with fairly light winds. Enjoy the calm weather.

More clouds will be drifting through on Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves across the state. This will produce a small chance of scattered snow showers or flurries. Even though there could be some wintry precipitation, it will be a little milder with highs in the upper 30s.

A couple of storm systems will move through next week producing a chance of mainly rain on Tuesday and again late Wednesday into Thursday. Monday afternoon will probably be the nicest time period with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. The rest of the days will have more clouds than sun, but highs should still be in the 40s.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 20-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A storm produced blizzard conditions in Wyoming and eastern Nebraska, and severe thunderstorms in central Nebraska. Snowfall totals ranged up to 12 inches at Glenrock WY and Chadron NE. Thunderstorms in central Nebraska produced wind gusts to 69 mph at Valentine, and wind gusts to 76 mph at Bartley. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)