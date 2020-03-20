 Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 9:49 am
3:56 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Greatest totals expected across far northern Vilas County.

* WHERE…Vilas County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

