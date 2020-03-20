Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Greatest totals expected across far northern Vilas County.
* WHERE…Vilas County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&