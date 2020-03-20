Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Greatest totals expected across far northern Vilas County.

* WHERE…Vilas County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

