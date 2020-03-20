Wausau City Hall to operate with limited access, mayor says

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Wausau will be limiting access to City Hall for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Robert Mielke.

Limited access begins Monday, per a press release.

"As mayor, my first and foremost obligation is to keep our staff and the general public as safe as possible while ensuring that city services are maintained throughout the pandemic," Mayor Mielke said in in the release. "At this time, city staff and services provided at City Hall will remain limited throughout the duration of this crisis. Walk-In early voting will remain open for residents on the first floor of City Hall in the lobby."

"We ask residents to request absentee ballots if at all possible and, if you do choose to come in and vote, please follow social distancing recommendations in order to mitigate any spreading of the coronavirus," Mielke continued.

Per the release, the City Hall Clerk’s office will be closed for all payment processing; the only service that will be provided is for in-person early voting. Payments will be accepted online, by mail or at the drop boxes located in front of City Hall or across from the post office.

"I ask that everyone continue to be calm, patient and positive through these unprecedented times," Mielke added. "We are all in this together and by continuing to practice all hygiene measures by following the directions of the CDC, the State of Wisconsin Health Department and the Marathon County Health Department, we will get through this difficult time."

City offices can be reached at the following phone numbers:

Mayor’s Office – 715-261-6800

Engineering/GIS 715-261-6740

Community Dev 715-261-6680

Planning 715-261-6760

Assessment Office 715-261-6600

City Clerk’s Office 715-261-6620

Finance Dept. 715-261-6640

Attorney’s Office 715-261-6590

Inspections & Zoning 715-261-6780