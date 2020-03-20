Third coronavirus related death reported in Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man has died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

This marks the third death due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin.

Officials said he had been hospitalized for several days before his death.

MCMEO investigating the death of a 66 year old male from complications of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Decedent was a Milwaukee resident and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 20, 2020

Thursday night, Gov. Tony Evers and officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirm two people have now died from the coronavirus.

The first was a man in his 50's from Fond du Lac County.

The second was a man in his 90's from Ozaukee County.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Gov. Evers in a news release. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

“We are very saddened by the death of these individuals and my heart goes out to the family, community, health providers and public health officials,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are working nonstop with medical staff across the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”