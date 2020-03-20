Officers cleared in fatal officer involved shooting in Wausau

Wausau (WAOW) -- The officers involved in a fatal shooting in Wausau mid-January have been cleared of any wrong doing.

Marathon Co. District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon held a press conference Friday afternoon where she gave details into a fatal officer involved shooting.

The shooting happened mid-January.

Police say officers shot and killed 35-year-old Jack Bolinger after he shot at officers and a persons car.

Wetzsteon described several different times that Bolinger fired at officers while officers told him to drop his weapon.

Wetzsteon says the officers first tried less lethal rounds.

Officers said when Bolinger was on the ground he raised his gun at officers, they then returned fire. When gun fire ceased, an officer fired less lethal bean bag rounds to see if it was safe to approach the suspect.

Wetzsteon showed body camera footage from one of the officers at the shooting, in the video you can hear officers yell, "gun, gun, gun," and fire shots at the suspect behind a barrier. The video shows the officers continue firing at the suspect after he runs out from behind the barrier and falls to the ground.

Officers continue to yell "drop the gun," and in the video it appears that you can see the suspect continue to move. At one point officers say "I'm going to shoot you again, drop the gun."

Throughout the video shown officers continually tell the Bolinger to put down his gun and Bolinger appears to continue to be moving in the video.

Police say there were six officers involved, Shawn Perschalla, Benjamin Price and Michael Horejs all with the Wausau Police Department.

Steven Denovi, James Toth and Brandon Stroik all with the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept.

It happened at Artic Lane and North 12th Avenue in Wausau.

The scene consisted of the underground parking at Urban West, along with outside of the building.

Controversy followed the shooting after someone released cell phone video on Facebook.

Wetzsteon addressed the video, saying it was unacceptable to post and lead to premature opinions being made by the public.

Wetzsteon says Bolinger had at least 13 gunshot wounds.

Wetzsteon says Bolingers parents told investigators that he was addicted to drugs. An autopsy showed Bolinger was on meth at the time of the shooting.