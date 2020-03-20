Park City Credit Union commits to help those impacted by COVID-19

Park City Credit Union has committed to help those impacted by COVID-19.

"COVID-19 is impacting individuals, families and small businesses,” said Park City CEO Val Mindak. “We understand that many are facing financial hardships and may not know where to turn. I want people to know they can turn to Park City Credit Union."

The credit union is offering payment deferral options for current members who are struggling to make payments.

The credit union also offers free financial counseling through its partnership with GreenPathTM Financial Wellness. This free service can help with budgeting, housing, student loan debt, credit report coaching, debt management, and how to avoid bankruptcy, foreclosure and repossession.

"We want to bring peace-of-mind to those impacted by COVID-19 and that only comes with real, meaningful solutions,” Mindak said. “If you are someone concerned about your financial health in this unprecedented time, please know we are here for you.”

All Park City locations have transitioned to drive-thru only.