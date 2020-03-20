Officials are urging people to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19

Officials are urging people to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19New
Officials urge the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866- 720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.
The NCDF Hotline can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes.
"Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is open and focused on keeping our communities safe from fraudsters. Watch out for websites selling fake COVID-19 products, using fake emails, text messages, or social media posts as a ruse to get your money or your personal information," said United States Attorney Krueger.
Some examples of these schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share COVID-19-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.