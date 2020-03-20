Officials are urging people to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19

Officials urge the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866- 720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.

The NCDF Hotline can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes.

"Anyone trying to exploit this national emergency for private gain should know that they will be pursued. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is open and focused on keeping our communities safe from fraudsters. Watch out for websites selling fake COVID-19 products, using fake emails, text messages, or social media posts as a ruse to get your money or your personal information," said United States Attorney Krueger.

Some examples of these schemes include: