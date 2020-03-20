Number of COVID cases in WI crests 200

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - On Friday, Governor Tony Evers announced the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Badger State has reached 206.

This announcement follows a press release from the Marathon County Health Department confirming their first case.

Meanwhile, the number of negative tests hovered around 3,400.

Governor Evers continued, saying he does not expect the situation to reach a 'State Closure' or stay-at-home order, similar to lengths California and Illinois have taken.

Just this week, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin have more than doubled.

Health officials are acknowledging that things will get worse before they get better, as more test results and supplies come in.

