Marshfield Clinic Health System suspends in-person pharmacy service

Marshfield (WQOW) - In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Marshfield Clinic Health System is temporarily suspending in-person pharmacy services.

Starting on Saturday, March 21, patients will not be able to go directly to a Marshfield pharmacy counter to pick up meds.

Instead, you are asked to receive medications through the mail. To set up delivery you can call 715-839-5900.

Curbside pickup of medications will also be available. You can request a refill by phone or online, drive to your normal pharmacy and staff will bring the medication out to you.

If you choose that route, when you get to the pharmacy you should text the name and date of birth of the person who the meds are for to the curbside number listed below. You should also text helpful info to help them find you - like the make, model and color of car you are in.

“This is about protecting our patients and staff and limiting the risk of exposure for both to COVID-19,” said Sarah Rall, director of pharmacy for Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Our pharmacists also use personal protective equipment and there is a national shortage of that equipment. Every measure we can take to conserve personal protective equipment is vital.”

Text these numbers for curbside pickup of your medications: