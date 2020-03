Marquette's all-time leading scorer was named the fifth first-team AP All-American in school history Friday.

Howard was joined by Dayton's Obi Toppin, Iowa's Luka Garza, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Oregon's Payton Pritchard.

He's the first Marquette player to earn the honor since Dwyane Wade did it in 2003.

Howard ends his career with a school-record 2,731 points, which puts him 21st in NCAA history.