Kwik Trip hiring full and part-time workers despite pandemic

(WAOW) -- Despite the cancellation of Kwik Trip's open interview day due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company is still actively hiring, according to a press release.

Kwik Trip is seeking to onboard 2,000 full and part-time co-workers "as quickly as we can," per the release.

“In addition to year-round and seasonal positions, we understand that individuals may have been displaced due to COVID-19 and are looking for work temporarily until they are able to return to their current employment," the company said in the release. "The increased volume we are experiencing right now provides an opportunity for those individuals to earn income during this time.”

Additionally, online job fairs are available for those who are interested, the release says.

To apply, CLICK HERE.