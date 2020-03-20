How does March rate so far?

March probably isn't the favorite month of too many Wisconsinites in terms of weather. It usually is wild and at times nasty, and certainly changeable. It can lull you into a sense of spring bliss with a sunny and calm day with temperatures near 50, then turn on you big time with howling wind and snowstorm the next day.

So far in 2020, March hasn't been too bad. Check out the numbers below.

As you notice, it has been considerably warmer than normal, almost 5 degrees above normal through March 19th. There were only 3 days with below normal temperatures through that point in the month. The warmest day was March 8th in Wausau when we had a high of 52 degrees. That day panned out 18 degrees above normal. The coldest day was on the 14th with a high of just 31 degrees, which caused the day to run 2 degrees below normal.

We have had several drier spells in the month with numerous dry days at a time. However we had significant rainfall on the 12th and the 19th. That has pushed our precipitation total through March 19th up to 1.40 inches in Wausau. That is about 0.41 inches above normal for that point in the month.

Snowfall has been on the lower side, just over 2 inches in Wausau through the 19th. We'll see what the rest of the month brings, but right now it does not look like big snow events are knocking on our door.

Enjoy the rest of the month as best you can!