DATCP reminds farmers to check runoff risk prior to spreading manure

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is remind farmers to check for the risk of runoff from their field before spreading manure on it.

Spreading manure on fields when there is a high risk of runoff can result in the manure traveling into streams and threaten water quality.

Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast is an online tool that identifies if there is a high or low chance for runoff in your area. This is available at: http://www.manureadvisorysystem.wi.gov/ runoffrisk/index.

"A good nutrient management plan helps you determine where you can spread and the application rate. The runoff risk tool is to help you determine when it’s safe to spread," said Ryan Erisman, DATCP’s nutrient management planning specialist.

Alternatives to Spreading Manure

Alternatives can include stacking manure away from lakes, rivers, drinking water wells, areas with sinkholes, or exposed bedrock.

If farmers must spread manure, crop consultants and county conservationists can help identify fields where the risk is lower.

Reporting Manure Spills

All agriculture and livestock operations must report spills or runoff affecting water to the 24-hour emergency spills hotline at (800) 943-0003.