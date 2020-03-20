COVID-19 restrictions cause issues for long haul truck drivers

(WAOW) -- At a time when it's essential to transport goods across the country, long haul truck drivers are facing issues when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

In some areas, rest stops have shut down. Without those stops, driver are left without a place to take a break, get food and even shower.

"It's a good thing to help prevent that spread, but I know a lot of truck drivers are concerned about where are they gonna get food," said long haul truck driver Eric Royce. "There's also been concern about showers. Now if you can't shower, how are you supposed to keep your personal hygiene up?"

However, the Wisconsin DOT says its keeping its 28 rest areas under normal operations during this critical time for moving supplies. Truckers can use 511 for a map of those locations.