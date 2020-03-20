COVID-19 cases increase to 206, three dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise as of Friday, according to new information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The number of positives is now 206, with over 3,000 tests have come back negative so far.

Three deaths have been confirmed in the state.

"Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise," said Gov. Tony Evers.

DHS Secretary-Designee Palm said the situation will worsen before it gets better.

Evers said he believed Wisconsin could avoid an order to shelter in place.

The governor promised to monitor the outbreak with regards to the upcoming spring election. Wisconsin has thus far held firm on its April 7 Spring Primary Election. Evers asked people to go to myvote.wi.gov to request their absentee ballot, rather than go in person to the polls.

The governor also encouraged people needing unemployment benefits to apply online, if possible.

The Department of Children and Families are making plans for what to do with group homes and the foster system.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is working to keep those in veteran homes safe, the governor said.

The governor encouraged those able to do so to donate blood, citing a critical need.

"Together we can make a difference," Evers said.