Cool weekend but warming into next week

Chilly air has certainly moved in and the strong north winds have made it feel even sharper. While the cold air will linger into Saturday, at least the winds will taper off. Also we get to look forward to a warming trend heading into next week.

Friday night should be mostly clear and cold as high pressure builds in from Minnesota. Lows should drop to the 0s. A few spots in far northern Wisconsin might drop slightly below zero! North winds around 5 will become variable. Saturday should be sunny in the morning then partly cloudy later as highs reach the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A weak disturbance will move in for Saturday night and Sunday bringing mostly cloudy skies. Also we could have a few scattered light snow showers Sunday. Lows will be around 19 with highs near 38 degrees.

Milder weather again will take hold next week with highs mostly in the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance we might reach the low 50s, particularly on Wednesday. That would certainly feel nice. Overall it could be fairly cloudy next week with a few breaks of sunshine from time time. It will also be unsettled with several weak weather systems sliding through our region. They will bring chance of light rain showers Tuesday, then again late Wednesday into Thursday. At least at this point there are no signs of a major snow event.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:35 p.m., 20-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

2005 - An F1 tornado hits South San Francisco. Trees are uprooted. At least twenty homes and twenty businesses are damaged, including the city's new fire station.

2006 - Grand Island, NE, receives 17.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old local record for the most snowfall in a day by 4.8 inches. 29.7 inches in 48 hours also breaks a record.