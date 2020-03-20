Community rallies to support Blessings in a Backpack

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The D.C. Everest Wausau Blessings in a Backpack projects gets a big boost.

Kemps Dairy and Trig's grocery stores gave a $13,500 check to the non-profit on Friday.

Kemp's is also providing shelf-stable milk, which requires no refrigeration.

Backpack organizers are thrilled.

"Every dollar is going to feed families," organizer Beth Hynes says.

Earlier this week teachers packed 3,000 food bags to hand out.

Schools serve as distribution points.

You may click here to find out more about the program.