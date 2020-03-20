Clark County and Neillsville modifying rules of Shared Ride Services

In response to COVID-19, Clark County and the City of Neillsville's Shared Ride Services will be operating under modified rules:

They are discontinuing multi-passenger rides. If you schedule a ride as a single passenger, you will travel alone. Shared rides will only be allowed for people traveling with family or caregiver. If you need to travel with your family or a caregiver, you must notify dispatch.

Riders will be asked to ride in the back seats whenever possible to separate themselves from the driver.

These changes in service may lead to longer wait times for riders. These changes are effective March 20, 2020 and are estimated to last through April. For up-to-date changes, check out the Clark County website at https://www.clarkcountywi.com or call Abby Vans at (715) 743-3364.