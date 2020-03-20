City of Wausau limiting City Hall access

The City of Wausau will be limiting access to City Hall starting Monday, March 23.

This measure is being taken to ensure the safety of the city's staff and residents to mitigate the spreading of COVID-19.

City staff and services provided at City Hall will remain limited throughout the duration of the crisis.

Walk-in early voting will remain open for residents on the first floor of City Hall in the lobby. Residents are asked to request absentee ballots, if possible, and to follow social distancing, if they chose to go to City Hall to vote. The hours for in-person absentee voting will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The second and third floor of City Hall will be inaccessible to the public. If residents or businesses need services from specific departments, they can request them through the city's website or by calling the appropriate department.

The City Hall Clerk’s office will be closed for all payment processing, the only service that will be provided is for in-person early voting. All payments will be accepted online at https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Services/EPayments.aspx, by mail or at the “drop boxes” located in front of city hall or across from the U.S. Post office.