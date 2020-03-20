Charges filed in 2008 homicide of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON (WKOW) -- Criminal charges were filed today in the murder of Brittany Zimmermann.

David A. Kahl, a 53 year-old male, has been charged in Dane County Circuit Court with First Degree Intentional Homicide (as party to a crime and by use of a dangerous weapon).

Brittany was killed on April 2, 2008 in her downtown Madison apartment. A Marshfield (WI) native, Brittany was a 21 year-old UW-Madison student majoring in Medical Microbiology and Immunology.

She lived with her fiancée and their three cats in the 500 block of West Doty Street. Brittany’s killing shook the Madison community and devastated her family, friends and hometown.