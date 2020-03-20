Chamber of Commerce guide to restaurants offering take-out, delivery services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has made a list of businesses offering take-out or delivery services, a press release says.

Per the release, the move comes "in an effort to support the restaurants in the region." The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau assisted in creating the guide.

“I encourage everyone who is able to support all of our local small businesses by purchasing gift cards and calling in orders for meals. Actions like these will really help these businesses out today.” said Brian Otten, marketing manager for the Chamber. “There is no better time than now to rally around our small businesses and help them out.”

To view the list, CLICK HERE.