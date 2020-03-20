Central Transportation offering fixed route bus service

(WAOW) -- In an effort to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19, Central Transportation will provide a fixed route bus service, according to a press release.

The following protocol, per the release, has been implemented for the service:

· Passenger fare collection has been suspended until further notice.

· Passengers must board and disembark the bus using the rear door if possible. Exceptions will be made for individuals in wheelchairs or passengers who are unable to climb the step and need the bus lowered.

· Passengers should maintain a distance of 6 feet from the driver and fellow passengers if possible.

· Please limit your use of the City bus to essential trips only, such as medical, employment and nutritional purposes.

If you have any questions regarding Central Transportation services, they can be reached at 715-341-4490.