BREAKING: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Marathon County by a person who has a recent history of travel within the country, according to a release from the Marathon County Health Department.

County health officials are currently working to figure out who the person may have had contact with, and will be reaching out to those individuals in coming days in order to have them quarantined and isolated.

Even those not showing symptoms will be self-quarantined at home as a precaution.

Per the release, if you develop a cough, fever, or shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, stay home and contact your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you think you may have COVID-19, you should call the clinic or hospital before going. Please do not call 9-1-1; this should be reserved for those needing critical emergency attention.

Good hygiene practices are:

· Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Use hand sanitizer- especially when washing is not an option

· Do not touch your face (eyes, nose, mouth)

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash

· So not share person items like water bottles or utensils

· Clean and disinfect frequently touch items (door handles, table tops, keyboards)