Bell Tower residence staying in touch during COVID-19

Bell Tower Residence, an assisted living home in Merrill, is writing personalized messages to their family during the COVID-19 restrictions.

They are letting their loved ones know how they are doing during this time.

In a Facebook post, administrator Kris McGarigle said, “I want to thank all of our residents, family members and staff. I know we are in a challenging situation. At the same time, I couldn’t be more proud of our staff, or more thankful for our residents and their families. On a daily basis residents reassure me they are doing fine. I’ve received many emails from families thanking us for our care. Our staff leave the safety of their homes every day to come care for this wonderful group of residents. We are learning to do things differently. It’s not always easy, but we keep in mind that everything we are doing is in an effort to keep our residents and staff safe. In short, I just want to thank all of you. Words are not enough, but thank you. May God bless us all."