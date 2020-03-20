Ascension temporarily stopping in-person visitation

Beginning March 21, Ascension Hospitals will be temporarily stopping in-person visitations, however there will be some exceptions made on a case-by-case basis.

Exceptions will include labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care and end-of-life-care.

Ascension is implementing the no in-person visitation restrictions as a continued attempt to try and limit the chance of exposure to COVID-19 by both patients and employees.

In a statement released by Ascension they stated,

"We understand that during this time it is important to stay connected to loved ones and remain aware of their status while hospitalized. We encourage any potential visitors to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as calling, video chatting, or texting."

The hospital is recommending staying in contact through virtual visitation. Suggesting that both patient and potential visitor download apps like, Facetime, Google Hangout and Skype.

Additional changes to Ascension's restricted visitation policy include:

All visitors, associates, clinicians and vendors entering Ascension Wisconsin facilities will be screened for flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose/nasal congestion and or sore throat.

No visitors who screen positive for cough, fever or difficulty breathing will be permitted into the facility.

Minimized entrance points to help with the implementation of visitor screening.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted.

There is no current time-frame for when this policy will be lifted.