Area pizza shop shares random acts of kindness

Wausau (WAOW) -- With everything going on around us with COVID-19, we are starting to see random acts of kindness.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to close except for carry out or delivery.

The owner of Fat Joe's Pizza in Wausau witnessed random acts of kindness several times.

They happened while people were stopping by to pick up their food.

Joseph Hixon, the owner, says one person paid for a pizza with a $100 and told him to keep the rest, those were followed by people leaving large tips. Someone buying one pizza even paying it forward by purchasing 10 more for other customers.

"I'm blessed and honored to be in this community coming to work and doing something that I enjoy everyday. To see people supporting me and the community… I feel very blessed," said Hixon.

Fat Joe's Pizza, like so many others, is currently only offering carry out.