Wisconsin State Parks and Trails set to remain open to the public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Parks and Trails will stay open to the public.

Parks, law enforcement, and property staff will ensure that groups do not congregate larger than 10 people, per the release.

There will be voluntary admission fees via self-registration or electronic kiosks.

However, all state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency. Restrooms will remain open.

All campsites are closed through April 30, 2020.

The Wisconsin DNR said they will continue to adjust operations as conditions change.