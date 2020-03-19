Wisconsin Nat’l Guard ‘ready to support’ if called upon

MADISON (WAOW) — The Wisconsin National Guard is preparing to respond to potential requests for assistance from other state agencies or communities if needed, a press release says.



Approximately 300 troops have been mobilized to state active duty to the Guard for further state support, per the release.



“We are working hand-in-hand with our partners across state government to ensure our forces are postured and ready to respond to anticipated requests for assistance,” said Colonel Eric Leckel, director of domestic operations for the Wisconsin National Guard. “Serving our state during times of emergency is one of our core missions in the National Guard, and we stand ready to assist the state with whatever it may ask of us.”

“Over the coming days and weeks, you will likely see our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen out in our communities serving our state,” Major Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said. “Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19 is a unified whole-of-state effort, and our National Guard is here and stands ready to support our fellow Wisconsin citizens.”