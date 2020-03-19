Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,

highest over the northern part of Vilas county. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph late tonight into Friday morning.

* WHERE…Vilas County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&