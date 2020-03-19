Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
highest over the northern part of Vilas county. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph late tonight into Friday morning.
* WHERE…Vilas County.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&