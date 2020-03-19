Wausau IT expert addresses cyber-security and working from home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Isolated employees, now working from a home office, create a new window of opportunity for hackers.

Leif Christianson from Locknet Managed IT services said there has been an "uptick" of concerns around cyber-security with masses moving to work from home.

Christianson is working from home himself. He said his business provides a Virtual Private Network (VPN), it's used in most offices and your business should provide access, making your connection more private.

He also suggests multiple-factor authentication. For example, when you log onto your bank account, multiple questions and passwords make it more difficult for hackers to see your info.

"I get asked a lot... 'Is it okay for me to use my personal computer instead of my business computer?' And we strongly discourage that," Christianson said.

He noted, you probably don't want your company seeing your personal photos and information, just like they don't want people in your house to see their information.

Also, don't forget about the hard-copies of information. If you have sensitive information, printed out at home, shred the documents.