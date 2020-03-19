Two people die from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Two people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers says the first death was a man in his 50's from Fond du Lac Co. The second death was a man in his 90's from Ozaukee Co.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Gov. Evers. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

According to the Department of Health Services, as of 2 p.m. Mar. 19, 155 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“We are very saddened by the death of these individuals and my heart goes out to the family, community, health providers and public health officials,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are working nonstop with medical staff across the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”