The Marathon County Jail is taking precautions amid COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In addition to cleaning office spaces and jail cells, the Marathon County Jail is checking the temperatures of its employees before starting their shift.

The goal is to prevent COVID-19 from spreading throughout the jail. Normally, each inmate is given cleaning supplies to clean their cells but now employees will constantly be checking to make sure the products are being used.

The virus even raises some questions among inmates.

"We've also given them a memo saying these are the recommendations that we received from the CDC and the health department, and we're going to give you every opportunity to make it as good as it can be for where you're at," said Sandra LaDu, Marathon County Jail administrator.

LaDu says the jail is monitoring CDC guidelines and altering their plans as things change day by day.

The jail is still allowing its inmates to facetime or video chat with friends and family members.