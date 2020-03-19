Temporary changes to Wood County Sheriff’s Department operations

Starting at 5 p.m. on March 19, Sheriff Becker implemented the following actions in response to COVID-19:

All jail inmate visiting is cancelled (inmate phone privileges expanded during this time)

All public fingerprinting/DNA sample collecting is cancelled

Civil process and open records requests will be handled by mail, phone, or email

All drug take-back/drop-off at WCSD is discouraged during this time. In certain cases, a deputy can respond to a residence to collect prescription medications.

All ride a longs are cancelled

All public deputy-requested community or school presentations are cancelled

All public facility tours/events/meetings are cancelled

Deputies will respond to residences for Project Life Saver battery changes and maintenance needs

Traffic Court will not be held until June 4, 2020. Traffic Court dates from now until June 4, will be rescheduled.

Please avoid unnecessary visits to the Wood County Courthouse.

The Sheriff's Department also modified patrol responses to lower level priority calls to reduce deputy/citizen contact. Some examples are: