Temporary changes to Wood County Sheriff’s Department operations

Starting at 5 p.m. on March 19, Sheriff Becker implemented the following actions in response to COVID-19:

  • All jail inmate visiting is cancelled (inmate phone privileges expanded during this time)
  • All public fingerprinting/DNA sample collecting is cancelled
  • Civil process and open records requests will be handled by mail, phone, or email
  • All drug take-back/drop-off at WCSD is discouraged during this time. In certain cases, a deputy can respond to a residence to collect prescription medications.
  • All ride a longs are cancelled
  • All public deputy-requested community or school presentations are cancelled
  • All public facility tours/events/meetings are cancelled
  • Deputies will respond to residences for Project Life Saver battery changes and maintenance needs
  • Traffic Court will not be held until June 4, 2020. Traffic Court dates from now until June 4, will be rescheduled.
  • Please avoid unnecessary visits to the Wood County Courthouse.

The Sheriff's Department also modified patrol responses to lower level priority calls to reduce deputy/citizen contact. Some examples are:

  • Deputies will not respond to routine medical calls, unless life saving measures are necessary or EMS requests them
  • Mailbox damage/minor damage complaints will be taken by phone
  • Fraud or ID theft will be taken by phone
  • Non-reportable accidents (under $1,000 in damage) may be asked to self-report on DOT website
  • Citizens should also expect to meet with Deputies outside of residences to maintain recommended social distancing.

