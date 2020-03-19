Temporary changes to Wood County Sheriff’s Department operations
Starting at 5 p.m. on March 19, Sheriff Becker implemented the following actions in response to COVID-19:
- All jail inmate visiting is cancelled (inmate phone privileges expanded during this time)
- All public fingerprinting/DNA sample collecting is cancelled
- Civil process and open records requests will be handled by mail, phone, or email
- All drug take-back/drop-off at WCSD is discouraged during this time. In certain cases, a deputy can respond to a residence to collect prescription medications.
- All ride a longs are cancelled
- All public deputy-requested community or school presentations are cancelled
- All public facility tours/events/meetings are cancelled
- Deputies will respond to residences for Project Life Saver battery changes and maintenance needs
- Traffic Court will not be held until June 4, 2020. Traffic Court dates from now until June 4, will be rescheduled.
- Please avoid unnecessary visits to the Wood County Courthouse.
The Sheriff's Department also modified patrol responses to lower level priority calls to reduce deputy/citizen contact. Some examples are:
- Deputies will not respond to routine medical calls, unless life saving measures are necessary or EMS requests them
- Mailbox damage/minor damage complaints will be taken by phone
- Fraud or ID theft will be taken by phone
- Non-reportable accidents (under $1,000 in damage) may be asked to self-report on DOT website
- Citizens should also expect to meet with Deputies outside of residences to maintain recommended social distancing.