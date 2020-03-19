Stormy Thursday night then a break for a few days

Very wet conditions will stay with Wisconsin through Thursday evening as we kick off astronomical spring thanks to a strong low pressure system tracking from Nebraska toward northern Illinois. Rain totals could reach around 1 inch in our region. This will cause lots of ponding of water on roadways as well as cause some lowland flooding. In addition streams and rivers will continue to rise due to the rain runoff and runoff from snowmelt as well. Fog will also linger into the first part of the night.

Gradually the rain will turn to snow from late evening through the overnight as much colder air moves in behind the cold front. For most of the region the snow totals will be relatively small, like a dusting to 2 inches. However there could be as much as 3 to 5 inches in Ashland and Iron County and thus those 2 counties have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place Thursday evening through 1 p.m. Friday. Plan on roads getting snow or ice covered and hazardous in most of our region later Thursday night. In addition gusty north to northwest winds to 30 mph could create some scattered blowing and drifting snow. Low temperatures will tumble to the low 20s by early Friday.

There could be some leftover flurries early Friday morning. Otherwise there should be a gradual decrease in the cloud cover but it will be blustery and cold. Highs will stay in the upper 20s with northwest winds of 15-30 mph, tapering to 10-15 later in the day.

Saturday looks quiet and partly cloudy. Lows could reach the 0s with highs around 33. A weak weather system will move in for Sunday bringing the clouds back. It could also generate a few light snow showers from the afternoon into the night. Highs should hit the upper 30s.

Next week should be fairly typical late March weather with lots of clouds and unsettled conditions. Several fronts are projected to move through. They will bring some occasional chances of mainly light showers from Monday night through Thursday. The light rain chances could be mixed with a little snow in the nights and early mornings when it is cooler out. Highs will be mostly in the 40s with lows in the lower 30s. Right now the warmest day appears to be Wednesday.

Have a safe evening and finish to the week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 19-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1935 - Suffocating dust storms occurred frequently in southeastern Colorado between the 12th and the 25th of the month. Six people died, and many livestock starved or suffocated. Up to six feet of dust covered the ground. Schools were closed, and many rural homes were deserted by tenants. (The Weather Channel)

1950 - Timberline Lodge reported 246 inches of snow on the ground, a record for the state of Oregon. (The Weather Channel)