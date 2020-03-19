Sentry Insurance and Delta Dental of Wisconsin make donation to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Sentry Insurance and Delta Dental of Wisconsin are giving back to the community as more and more people are impacted by COVID-19.

They made a "generous" donation today to the Portage County COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund assists individuals who are, "disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."

" It is heart-warming to see how the community is rallying together during this critical time," said Sue Wilcox, United Way of Portage County Executive Director in the press release.

"Sentry and Delta Dental are no exception. They are pillars of generosity in this community and we are humbled by their contribution to the Portage County COVID-19 Relief Fund."

100% of the money raised through the fund will be used to assist local community members with any needs that arise as a result of the Coronavirus.

The release also states that any individuals in need of assistance should call the United Way 2-1-1 help line, in order to be connected to resources available in the community.