Rain today, snow tonight

Today: Periods of fog and rain, heavier in the afternoon. Rumbles of thunder possible late. An inch or so of rain likely for most areas.

High: 40 Wind: SE to East 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy and blustery with rain gradually changing to snow. 1 to 3 inches possible in spots.

Low: 23 Wind: Becoming NW 15-25

Friday: Snow showers ending around daybreak, then windy and cold with decreasing clouds.

High: 28 Wind: NW 20-30

Umbrella weather for today and then a bit wintry for tonight. The cold weather will not last too long though. Conditions should be more Spring-like next week.

The heaviest rain of the Spring so far will develop today. Most of it will be moving through during the afternoon and there will likely be an inch or so in many locations. This will cause some minor flooding trouble so keep on the lookout for ponding on the roadways and some lowland flooding near rivers and streams later today. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in the southern part of the area. High temps should reach the upper 30s to low 40s which is seasonal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southeast and east at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight the rain will gradually change to snow and 1 to 3 inches could accumulate. It is not a guarantee that every location will see an inch of snow but there will be spots with at least a couple of inches. The highest chance for a little heavier snow is in the far north. Parts of Vilas and Iron counties could see 5 or 6 inches. The snow will taper off early Friday morning around daybreak, then it will be windy and cold with more sun developing in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s. The northwest wind will be 20-30 mph.

High pressure will bring sunny conditions on Saturday but it will be a chilly day. High temps on Saturday will only rise into the low 30s. On Sunday more clouds will move in, but it should still be warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

A weak storm system will cross Northcentral Wisconsin Sunday night bring a chance of light snow or flurries and a bit stronger system will move in late Tuesday bringing a chance of mainly rain. There will be a lot of clouds next week but highs should still be in the 40s on most days.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 19-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 2003 - Denver digs out from the second-biggest snowstorm in the city's history. Almost two and a half feet of wet snow over 36 hours shuts down the city. The month ends as Denver's snowiest March on record.