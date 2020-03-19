Portage County declares a state of emergency due to COVID-19

As of Thursday afternoon, Portage County is in a state of emergency, in response to COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Portage County at the time of the press release or this article.

In the release, it states that the shut down is in an attempt to "flatten the curve" and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

"At this point, the only thing that we know for certain is that the situation will continue to change," said Portage County Executive, Chris Holman in the release.

"The county and the entire community will need to be patient, flexible, and calm in our approach so that we keep our focus on where it should be—helping each other get through this, together."

While Portage County is now in a state of emergency, Holman does not anticipate that the county will shut down and expects them to continue to provide, "essential services to the public throughout this public health emergency."