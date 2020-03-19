Oneida County Board makes 2nd Amendment resolution

By KEN KRALL • MAR 18, 2020ShareTweetEmail

Ken Krall (WXPR Public Radio) -- Oneida county has joined with several other counties to support 2nd Amendment rights.

Florence county last November passed a measure naming itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county. Since then, several other counties have joined in. While public discussions have drawn large crowds elsewhere, most supporting 2nd Amendment rights, Oneida county's crowd was sparse, officials thinking the coronavirus situation kept them away.ListenListening...1:30

Supervisor Mike Timmons of Woodruff presented the resolution to the board...

"The public comment has been...once at the Public Safety meeting were stating that is was a political stunt. I believe this is not a political stunt, but this is a statement from the people of Oneida county."

Most supervisors backed the resolution, with comments saying it gives a message that the public doesn't support taking away rights to bear arms. The measure allowed the county to not appropriate funds that they feel would violate a person's gun rights.

Sheriff's Captain Terri Hook read a statement from Sheriff Grady Hartman who said he backed the measure and wanted the public to know how the supervisors voted..

"He believes the resolution is symbolic, not binding, and it's important because the Governor started making comments about gun buy-backs, and what(Evers) is talking about is gun confiscation..."

Supervisor Rob Jensen voted for the resolution but objected to a provision concerning background checks. A motion to postpone the resolution by Supervisor Steven Schreier until certain provisions became more specific was defeated.

The board voted 16-1 to pass the resolution.