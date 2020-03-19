Marshfield Area United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

(WAOW) -- The Marshfield Area United Way is launching a COVID-19 Response Fund to assist United Way partner programs and other non-profits who remain open during this time to better serve clients, a press release says.

The United Way COVID-19 Response Fund will assist with grants to fill gaps and help cover added expenses as it relates to serving community members during this time.

To make a donation to the fund, click here or you can send donations by mail to:

156 S Central Ave., ATTN: COVID-19 Response Fund, PO Box 771, Marshfield, WI 54449

Those who would like to donate can also do so through the Marshfield Area United Way Facebook page.



"COVID-19 is affecting our community in a variety of ways and we encourage you to stay up to date on changes with programs and community services by calling 211," the release says. "In response to COVID-19 and in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus in our community, all Marshfield Area United Way meetings, trainings and activities through May 1, 2020 will be rescheduled or are cancelled."

For more information, click here.