Local dental clinics taking precautions with helping patients

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local dental offices are asking patients to stay home if they're sick in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Szmanda Dental Center is upping their game in infection control by adding people to keep every inch of their clinics clean and free of germs and delaying all but emergency procedures. Their goal is to do their part to stop the spread.

"They want to decrease the demand for masks. They also want to do things that will prevent community spread, so we tell our patients that if you're not feeling well, don't even come in. Wait for a couple of weeks and make sure you're feeling better and then we can see you," said Paul Szmanda, owner of Szmanda Dental Center.

For the time being, Szmanda has limited the number of employees and the number of patients they see.

Szmanda says while it's difficult to make a set plan right now, they're just taking things one day at a time.