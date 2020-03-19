Harley-Davidson temporarily suspending production in the U.S.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson, Inc. says it is temporarily suspending the majority of production at its facilities in the U.S. beginning Wednesday night.

The decision was made after an employee at the Pilgrim Road Powertrain Operations facility in Menomonee Falls tested positive for the coronavirus. Harley-Davidson says the company is now thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the building.

Harley says it made the decision to "help support employee health and further bolster coronavirus containment efforts."

The temporary shutdown will impact facilities in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk in Wisconsin, and the Harley-Davidson plant in Pennsylvania.

“We recognize the unprecedented nature of this global crisis. In order to best support our employees and following the social distancing guidance issued by public health authorities, we are temporarily suspending the majority of production at our U.S. manufacturing facilities,” said Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson's acting CEO and president, in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to prioritize employee health and safety.”

The majority of employees who will be temporarily laid off will receive medical benefits.

The shutdown is expected to last through March 29.