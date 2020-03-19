Grocery stores limit customer shopping

Mosinee, Wis. (WAOW) -- Grocery stores are putting limits on how much you can buy, their suppliers are doing the same.

Bill Schultz, the owner of Lee's Piggly Wiggly in Mosinee said trucks are showing up 6-12 hours late, with a fraction of what he ordered.

Schultz said that's because suppliers are making sure there's enough for everyone. They are supplying two cases of each item to stores that make orders.

Now, stores are implementing a similar policy.

"A limit of 4 items of anything, some of the items that we are running on special are a limit of one. Waters are one," said Schultz. "We don't want anyone to panic, we have plenty of food in the supply chain."

In their Wednesday shipment, Schultz said he got about 60% of what he ordered, and popular items like toilet paper were gone within 3 hours.

He's changing his employee's schedules based on deliveries and suppliers are coping with short supplies. Still, Schultz said, they're working to make sure everyone gets what they need.